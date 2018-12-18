Logo
F1 - Force India to launch 2019 car in Canada

"Stay tuned for more info soon"

 F1


Miniboutik



Force India has become the second F1 team to announce a reveal date for its 2019 car.

Ferrari boss Maurizio Arrivabene recently announced that the Italian team’s new car will be launched on February 15, just days before the start of winter testing.

Force India has now announced a February 13 launch date.

On Twitter, the Silverstone based team said the event will take place at the Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto.

"Stay tuned for more info soon," the newly Lawrence Stroll-owned outfit added.

Canadian newspaper Le Journal de Montreal already has more information.

It said the event will take place at the "Metro Toronto Convention Centre, two days before the official opening of the annual" auto show there.

Billionaire owner Stroll "will also take the opportunity to unveil the colours of his two cars and the new logo" as well as a new official team name.

Since the 2018 mid-season acquisition, the team has been called Racing Point Force India.


18 December 2018 - 08h01, by GMM 



