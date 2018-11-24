Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Force India protest about ’equality’ - Steiner

"We are just looking for equal treatment for all the teams"

 F1


Miniboutik



Haas is merely seeking "equal treatment" in deciding to protest against the legality of Force India’s cars.

That is the view of Haas boss Gunther Steiner, after the American team lodged a formal protest to the stewards in Abu Dhabi.

Haas is claiming that, as a brand new entrant, ’Racing Point Force India’ is illegally using cars that were not technically designed by the new team.

The dispute comes after Liberty Media agreed to pay Force India $60 million in the form of its so-called ’Column 1’ payments under the Concorde Agreement.

A ’new’ team like Haas is not normally entitled to Column 1 money for two years.

"We are just looking for equal treatment for all the teams," Steiner is quoted by Ekstra Bladet newspaper.

"We are not trying to get more, but just what teams in the future know what they are entitled to," he added.

"We entered formula one under certain conditions, and we do not feel that this has happened on this occasion with Force India.

"So we want equality, or least an explanation as to why that has not happened," Steiner said.

The stewards are set to rule on the protest on Saturday.

Steiner said: "Initially we tried to find a friendly solution, but we have not received any answer. At some point you have to act."


24 November 2018 - 08h46, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: Mercedes to finally use controversial wheels
Next news: Stroll-Force India announcement due in ’hours’
F1
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (713 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (278 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Race (548 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Friday (787 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Thursday (285 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Race (638 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Pre-race (198 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Saturday (622 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC