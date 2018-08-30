Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Force India fights for $33 million

"We’ll have to see how it ends"


30 August 2018 - 10h43, by GMM 

Force India is fighting for its right to keep $33 million in official prize money.

Taken over by Lawrence Stroll, the team actually had to become a new entrant as of the Belgian grand prix, which meant the forfeiting of its championship points.

But although Haas is not happy, the teams and Liberty Media said ’Racing Point Force India’ can keep its prize money.

"We have to decide what we prefer. Stick with principles or keep a team that is now solidly funded," Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff told Auto Motor und Sport.

Wolff, though, has an interest in keeping Force India alive, as the Silverstone based team is tipped to potentially become a Mercedes ’B team’.

That means Renault has reservations.

"Renault will not stand in the way of the rescue of a team. And Formula One Management has assured us that they will take on the problem of B teams," said Cyril Abiteboul.

A McLaren spokesman agrees.

"All we care about is that there will be no more B teams in the future that are technically, politically and sportingly dependent on their works partner. We have nothing against Force India," he said.

Even Williams is on board, but potentially only because Stroll has agreed to compensate the team as Lance Stroll departs.

Haas, though, remains unhappy.

"We’ll have to see how it ends," said Gunther Steiner. "Things developed very quickly and I don’t think every aspect was given enough time."

Force India sees it another way.

"Haas was not disadvantaged by us," said team boss Otmar Szafnauer. "They benefitted from a rule that allowed them to buy a large part of the car from Ferrari.

"They only had to hire 220 people. When Force India entered formula one, we were forced to design and build our own car. That’s why we have 400 employees today.

"Haas may not have received the column 1 money, but they have benefitted financially from a softening of the formula one principles," he added.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Race (493 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Pre-race (286 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Saturday (588 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Friday (665 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Thursday (237 photos)
Photos - Ricciardo takes F1 to San Francisco, Monument Valley and Las Vegas
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Race (549 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Saturday (545 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Friday (668 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC