Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Force India eyes top 3 target in 2019 - Szafnauer

"We want to fight for third place"

 F1


Miniboutik



Force India wants to break into the top three teams in formula one next year, according to its boss.

Actually, the Silverstone based team almost collapsed in 2018.

"Without Lawrence Stroll coming in, we would not have got to the race in August," team boss Otmar Szafnauer told Brazil’s Globo.

He said he is only just getting to know the team’s new billionaire owner.

"I’ve been in F1 for 20 years and we started talking six months ago. But I have realised we are both (North) Americans and have similar ways of looking at and reacting to things," said Szafnauer.

"He (Stroll) wants to accelerate the growth of the team to the maximum to reach the top three who are dominating."

Szafnauer said he is therefore busily restructuring the team, which may have a completely new name for 2019 and a new factory in the medium-term future.

"We want to fight for third place. I think we and Renault have a chance of getting closer to Ferrari and Mercedes in 2019," he insisted.


6 November 2018 - 09h29, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: Hamilton not ruling out Ferrari move
Next news: ’No progress’ on budget cap - Camilleri
F1
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Race (638 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Pre-race (198 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Saturday (622 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Friday (632 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Thursday (527 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Race (495 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Pre-race (382 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Saturday (743 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Friday (774 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Thursday (281 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC