F1 - Force India could miss Belgian GP

"The FIA is investigating the legal issues"


23 August 2018 - 09h04, by GMM 

Force India could be forced to sit out this weekend’s Belgian grand prix.

It would be a huge blow for the embattled Silverstone based team, after a Lawrence Stroll-led consortium rescued it from administration and near collapse.

The team’s trucks are present at Spa Francorchamps, and staff were seen peeling off the branding. References to title sponsor Sahara, led by troubled Indian businessman Subrata Roy, were specifically removed.

Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon began doing normal media duties on Thursday.

It is believed the Stroll consortium owns all of the equipment and the F1 cars, but not the official Force India team entry.

That could prevent the team from racing this weekend.

It emerged this week that the rescue of the team entry would require the agreement of 13 Indian banks linked to Roy and former team owner Vijay Mallya.

"What the Stroll group has is the assets, including the cars," read a media report by Brazil’s Globo. "It does not have the company, Force India Limited, which has the F1 team entry."

For Force India to race this weekend, the FIA would have to grant the team an all-new team entry. But that would mean the team is not entitled to official F1 prize-money, which endangers the viability of the rescue deal.

"The FIA is investigating the legal issues and will make an announcement shortly," Globo added.


