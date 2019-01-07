Logo
F1 - Ferrari to sign new simulator drivers - Vettel

"We must thank the guys who work there"

Sebastian Vettel is sure Ferrari will sign up some good new drivers for its simulator.

The Maranello team has lost its 2018 development drivers Antonio Giovinazzi to Sauber and Daniil Kvyat to Toro Rosso.

"I’m not a big fan of the simulator," race driver Vettel is quoted by Corriere dello Sport, "but it is a very important tool for improving the car.

"We must thank the guys who work there, because it is not the best thing to do on a Friday evening," said the German.

"For next year (2019) we do not know who will be there, but I think we will be able to find drivers who can do the job well."

The Italian report said ousted 2018 race drivers Brendon Hartley (Toro Rosso) and Sergey Sirotkin (Williams) are among the leading candidates.


