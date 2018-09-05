Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Ferrari to formalise Raikkonen news on Thursday

"I do not expect any help from anyone"


5 September 2018 - 10h52, by GMM 

Thursday is decision-day when it comes to Ferrari’s driver choice for 2019.

At Monza, it was rumoured that after extended internal wrangling, Kimi Raikkonen had been told he will be replaced by Charles Leclerc next year.

It might explain why the Finn was suddenly arguably uncooperative on-track, receiving a slipstream from Sebastian Vettel in qualifying and then racing hard a day later.

"It is clear to me that I must now compete against three cars, including my own teammate," the Dutch broadcaster Ziggo Sport quoted a disgruntled Vettel as saying.

The German added: "I do not expect any help from anyone."

Sky Italia claims that Raikkonen’s impending exit will soon become public, with a meeting at Maranello scheduled for Thursday to formalise it.

But Corriere dello Sport claims that the 38-year-old already knows his fate, following a call from new Ferrari chairman John Elkann.

However, Raikkonen’s fellow Finn Mika Salo cannot understand why Raikkonen did not immediately announce that news to the world when Elkann told him at Monza.

"I would have expected Kimi to say it himself after Monza, but it didn’t happen," the former F1 driver told Iltalehti.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Race (430 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Pre-race (324 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Saturday (562 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Friday (598 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Thursday (356 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Race (493 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Pre-race (286 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Saturday (588 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Friday (665 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Thursday (237 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC