Ferrari is poised to announce the identity of Sebastian Vettel’s teammate for 2019.

Although Charles Leclerc was favourite prior to the death of president Sergio Marchionne, Corriere della Sera now says Kimi Raikkonen is definitely staying.

The report says the news will be announced either at Spa or next weekend at Monza.

Corriere della Sera claims Ferrari junior Leclerc, 20, will instead move from one Ferrari-powered customer, Sauber, to Haas next year.

He will replace Romain Grosjean, the Italian newspaper added.