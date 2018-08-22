Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Ferrari to announce Raikkonen for 2019 - report

And Leclerc to Haas?


22 August 2018 - 11h21, by GMM 

Ferrari is poised to announce the identity of Sebastian Vettel’s teammate for 2019.

Although Charles Leclerc was favourite prior to the death of president Sergio Marchionne, Corriere della Sera now says Kimi Raikkonen is definitely staying.

The report says the news will be announced either at Spa or next weekend at Monza.

Corriere della Sera claims Ferrari junior Leclerc, 20, will instead move from one Ferrari-powered customer, Sauber, to Haas next year.

He will replace Romain Grosjean, the Italian newspaper added.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Ricciardo takes F1 to San Francisco, Monument Valley and Las Vegas
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Race (549 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Saturday (545 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Friday (668 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Thursday (354 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Race (591 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Pre-race (245 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Saturday (606 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Friday (761 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC