F1 - Ferrari officially confirms Arrivabene departure

Binotto will take over as Scuderia Ferrari’s Team Principal

After four years of untiring commitment and dedication, Maurizio Arrivabene is leaving the Ferrari team.

"The decision was taken together with the company’s top management after lengthy discussions related to Maurizio’s long term personal interests as well as those of the team itself," said Ferrari tonight.

"Ferrari would like to thank Maurizio for his valuable contribution to the team’s increasing competiveness over the past few years, and wish him the best for his future endeavours.

"With immediate effect, Mattia Binotto will take over as Scuderia Ferrari’s Team Principal. All technical areas will continue to report directly to Mattia."


7 January 2019 - 18h57, by Olivier Ferret 



