F1 - Ferrari obstructing camera view in Singapore

"We are curious as to how the issue will develop"


14 September 2018 - 11h10, by GMM 

Ferrari has found a loophole after being told by the FIA to remove a dry ice bag from its roll-bar camera (photo).

At recent races, the Italian team was obstructing the view from the onboard camera while the red cars were in the pits by using a bag of ice.

The FIA did not buy the argument that the ice was being used for cooling purposes.

So in Singapore, one of the hottest races of the season, a new solution has emerged.

It is a bespoke cooling fan, which obscures not the camera’s entire view, but just the pictures of cockpit and steering wheel settings that might have been seen by rival teams.

Auto Motor und Sport reports that Mercedes is using a similar airbox ’cooling’ solution this weekend in Singapore.

"We are curious as to how the issue will develop in the coming races," said correspondent Tobias Gruner.


