New Ferrari president Louis Camilleri says he is not ready to confirm Kimi Raikkonen for 2019.

This weekend is Camilleri’s first Italian grand prix as the chief of the Maranello company, following the death of Sergio Marchionne.

"We have a different style, but I miss him a lot. He was extraordinary, ambitious and very intelligent," he is quoted by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

As for the F1 team, Camilleri said he is happy with Sebastian Vettel and also Raikkonen. The Finn does not yet have a contract for 2019, but it is believed that after Marchionne’s death, Raikkonen is now the favourite to stay.

"This is a great team and we are happy with how it is going," Camilleri said. "I do not think we need big changes.

"We have Vettel who is the Ronaldo of formula one and Kimi who is a great friend. His future? The final decision will be Maurizio Arrivabene’s but we need time. It is not an easy decision," he added.