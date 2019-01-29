Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Ferrari may have ’completely different’ livery

And name the car SF-90

 F1


Miniboutik



Ferrari could have a markedly different livery for 2019.

Italy’s Autosprint reports that when the Maranello-made red car is revealed on February 15, it could be called the SF-90.

The ’90’ is a reference to the 90-year anniversary of the founding of Scuderia Ferrari by Enzo Ferrari.

Autosprint added: "The bodywork of the 2019 Ferrari could be coloured completely differently compared to the Maranello standard."

That different livery could be because of the new pairing with Mission Winnow, an innovative branding operation created by Ferrari’s tobacco sponsor.

Some fans think the new Ferrari livery could be similar to the one launched by Ducati’s similarly Mission Winnow-sponsored MotoGP team.

Mission Winnow might also be added to the official name of the Ferrari team.


29 January 2019 - 09h17, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: Bottas aims to ’be better’ in 2019

F1
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 27-28/11 (569 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (497 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (372 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (749 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (721 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (278 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Race (548 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Friday (787 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC