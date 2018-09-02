Logo
F1 - Ferrari ’makes too many mistakes’ - Rosberg

"But it is true that Mercedes is under pressure"


2 September 2018 - 12h22, by GMM 

Ferrari is making "too many mistakes" in its quest for the world championship, according to 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg.

Championship contender Sebastian Vettel was obviously unhappy after qualifying behind his teammate Kimi Raikkonen at Monza. It is believed he thought the Finn should have been providing rather than receiving the slipstream.

Ferrari’s car is now clearly faster than Mercedes’, and Rosberg told La Gazzetta dello Sport that the Italian team’s progress has been impressive.

"It’s true that Ferrari makes a strong impression," said the German. "But the bottom line is all about points, and who is the world championship leader?

"Ferrari makes too many mistakes. But it is true that Mercedes is under pressure."


