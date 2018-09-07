Logo
F1 - Ferrari chief’s brother reveals Leclerc signing

He’s deleted the message since


7 September 2018 - 10h15, by GMM 

Charles Leclerc is definitely joining Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari next year.

We reported this week that the news should be at least internally clarified during a meeting at Maranello on Thursday.

Indeed, after that meeting took place, news started to leak out.

On the Facebook page of Garage Italia, a company headed by new Ferrari chairman John Elkann’s brother Lapo, Monaco-born Leclerc was officially congratulated.

"Charles, we are proud to have believed in you since your debut in F1," La Gazzetta dello Sport quotes the quickly deleted post as having read.

"We are proud to have accompanied you on the track, curve after curve. And we’re happy to see you at the wheel of the red car," it added.

The post was promptly deleted.

It now reads: "Let’s hope the dream comes true!"


