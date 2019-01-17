Logo
F1 - Ferrari admits ’interest’ in Mick Schumacher

The pressure on Schumacher is rising

Ferrari has confirmed its interest in Mick Schumacher.

This week, multiple authoritative sources have claimed that the son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher is about to sign up with the Ferrari young driver ’academy’.

The deal is slated to include F1 outings in the post-race young driver tests after the Bahrain and Spanish grands prix this year.

Ferrari would not confirm the news, but when asked, a spokesman said Ferrari is "naturally interested in Mick".

Schumacher, 19, steps up to Formula 2 this year, having won the European F3 title.

Nico Rosberg, the 2016 world champion, warned that the pressure on Schumacher is rising.

"It’s important that he does not lose the joy of driving," Rosberg, whose own father was also a world champion, is quoted by Die Welt newspaper.

"We should also be careful that we do not put too much pressure or too many expectations on him."

Schumacher, however, said he takes the pressure in his stride.

"It’s always been like that," he insisted. "It’s normal for me.

"If you take someone who is not used to it, and put him in my position, maybe it would be different. But I’ve had time to grow into it and it’s helped me a lot."


17 January 2019 - 10h47, by GMM 



