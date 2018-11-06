Mick Schumacher’s famous surname is not a guarantee of success in formula one.

That is the view of Carlos Sainz, who also has a famous motor racing surname.

Recently, Lewis Hamilton said he is "100 per cent" sure new European F3 champion Schumacher will follow his father Michael’s footsteps into F1.

But Sainz, whose father is the rally legend Carlos Sainz, says a big surname is also a curse.

"At the beginning, the pressure is enormous. All the parents would have told their children in karting that to crush Mick Schumacher would be great," said the 2019 McLaren driver.

"The name Schumacher can open the doors, but if he doesn’t win and the results do not come, he will never enter formula one," Sainz added.

Spaniard Sainz thinks a "generational change" is taking place in F1, with many young drivers finding their feet.

"Experience is very important, so it will be interesting to see the old foxes against the younger guys," he said.

"I’m very happy that guys like George Russell and Lando Norris have the opportunity to get into these cars. I am only 24 but in 2019 I will start my fifth season in F1. It’s crazy," Sainz added.