Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - FIA working on better-looking Halo

"But that’s a fairly long-term project"


2 September 2018 - 08h40, by GMM 

A more refined version of the ’Halo’ concept is in the works.

That is the news from the FIA’s Charlie Whiting, as the F1 paddock almost unanimously agreed at Monza that the controversial safety innovation helped keep Charles Leclerc safe in his recent Spa crash.

However, Whiting admitted that it is not "aesthetically pleasing".

"Otherwise we are very happy with the current Halo and we’re introducing it in other championships," he said.

"We’re also working on a new version called the Halo 4. But that’s a fairly long-term project.

"We’ve already spent five, six years on the current version and we’ll probably be introducing the Halo 4 in 2021 when the new cars arrive. The goal is to make it look a little nicer."


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Saturday (562 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Friday (584 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Thursday (356 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Race (493 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Pre-race (286 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Saturday (588 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Friday (665 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Thursday (237 photos)
Photos - Ricciardo takes F1 to San Francisco, Monument Valley and Las Vegas
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Race (549 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC