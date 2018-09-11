F1’s governing body is keeping an eye on the emergence of alliances between the teams.

Haas entered the sport a few years ago in close alliance with Ferrari, and now Sauber is working closely with the Italian team as well.

And now, it is rumoured that Force India or Williams could work much more closely with Mercedes.

"This is something we need to worry about and we will discuss it," FIA race director Charlie Whiting said.

"The relationship between Haas and Ferrari started the movement and we knew this was possible. This grey area has since been cleared up for new entrants and won’t happen again.

"But we hear that there are alliances between the teams and I think we need to look into it closely," Whiting added.