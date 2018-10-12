Logo
F1 - FIA approves 21-race F1 schedule for 2019

World Motor Sport Council decisions


12 October 2018 - 20h13, by Olivier Ferret 

FIA President Jean Todt and Deputy President for Sport Graham Stoker hosted the third World Motor Sport Council of 2018 today in Paris.

The following is a summary of the decisions taken during the meeting.

The 2019 season calendar was approved as follows:

Date Country Track
15-17 March Australia Melbourne
29-31 March Bahrain Sakhir
12-14 April China Shanghai
26-28 April Azerbaijan Baku
10-12 May Spain Barcelona
23-26 May Monaco Monaco
7-9 June Canada Montréal
21-23 June France Paul Ricard
28-30 June Austria Red Bull Ring
12-14 July Great-Britain Silverstone
26-28 July Germany Hockenheim
2-4 August Hungary Hungaroring
30 August-1 September Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6-8 September Italy Monza
20-22 September Singapore Marina Bay
27-29 September Russia Sotchi
11-13 October Japan Suzuka
25-27 October Mexico Mexico City
1-3 November USA Circuit of The Americas
15-17 November Brazil Interlagos
29 November-1 December Abu Dhabi Yas Marina

The Council approved changes to the 2019 Sporting Regulations including:

- Changes to the Safety Car regulations to ensure there is a consistent point at which drivers may overtake when the Safety Car returns to the pits. This will now be the same in all three types of restart

- The teams will now be responsible for initial scrutineering of their cars. Before the cars go on track for the first time, teams must declare conformity with all safety related matters

- The official end-of-race signal will now be a chequered light panel, although the chequered flag will still be shown

For 2020, the team personnel curfew – the amount of time for which all team personnel must be away from the track – will increase from eight to nine hours.

Formula 1 Strategy Group and Commission proposals concerning the 2019 Technical Regulations were agreed, including:

- Changes to the mirror regulations and also associated rear wing changes (height) for rear view visibility and safety (Articles 3.6 and 14.3)

- The on-board camera regulations will be modified to improve the TV spectacle (Article 21).

- Rear endplate lights are to be added for safety (Article 14.5)

- Minor modifications to the halo fairing (Article 15.2.6) are to be made for safety reasons during a potential driver extraction

Full details will be made available later.

A report on the security procedures to be put in place for the 2019 Brazilian Grand Prix was presented to the Council, following meetings between the FIA, Formula 1 and the local authorities.


