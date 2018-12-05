Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F2 - F2 Championship 2019 season calendar confirmed

Next season made of twelve support events of Formula One World Championship

 F1


Miniboutik



The FIA Formula 2 Championship promoter is pleased to confirm that the 2019 calendar will once again comprise twelve rounds in total, all support events of the Formula One World Championship. Just like in 2018, eight rounds will be held in Europe, and there will be four flyaway events to complete the calendar.

The third season of the FIA F2 Championship will open overseas at the Bahrain International Circuit on March 29-31, before moving to Baku a month later on April 26-28. The paddock will go to Europe next, stopping first at Barcelona on May 10-12 and then at Monte Carlo two weeks later on May 23-25.

The month of June will hold two back-to-back events: Le Castellet on the 21-23 and Spielberg on the 28-30. The action will resume in Silverstone on July 12-14, followed by Budapest on August 02-04. After a three-week break, the paddock will gather at Spa-Francorchamps on August 30 – September 01 before going to Monza a week later on September 06-08.

The final two rounds of the season will be flyaway events starting with Sochi on September 27-29 and concluding with Yas marina on November 29 – December 01.

FIA Formula 2 CEO Bruno Michel said: “I am very pleased to confirm that once again all twelve rounds of the 2019 FIA F2 calendar will take place alongside Formula One weekends. It is worth noting that we could have raced on more circuits willing to have F2, but for obvious cost reasons we have decided to limit the number of rounds to twelve.

“This calendar is a good balance between eight rounds held in Europe and four events overseas. It is the same calendar as the current season’s which has provided us with great racing and a gripping fight for the title.

“The fact that all rounds take place during a Formula One Grand Prix weekend is a wonderful opportunity for our drivers to race in front of the F1 teams, but also to learn the F1 tracks, to learn how to work quickly and efficiently with limited track time, and to prove their worth overall. The path towards Formula 1 has never been clearer now that Formula 2 and Formula 3 are part of the F1 weekend entertainment.”

2019 FIA Formula 2 Championship Calendar

29-31 March Sakhir, Bahrain
26-28 April Baku, Azerbaijan
10-12 May Barcelona, Spain
23-25 May Monte Carlo, Monaco
21-23 June Le Castellet, France
28-30 June Spielberg, Austria
12-14 July Silverstone, Great Britain
02-04 August Budapest, Hungary
30 August – 01 September Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium
06-08 September Monza, Italy
27-29 September Sochi, Russia
29 November – 1 December Yas Marina, UAE


5 December 2018 - 20h09, by Olivier Ferret 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: Guanyu Zhou together with UNI-Virtuosi Racing in 2019

F1
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 27-28/11 (569 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (497 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (372 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (749 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (721 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (278 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Race (548 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Friday (787 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC