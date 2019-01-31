The boss of a big group of current F1 race promoters says he is confident their dispute with Liberty Media will be resolved.

Led by Silverstone’s Stuart Pringle, the group of 16 circuits this week warned that they could pull out of the sport if concerns about the Liberty reign are not addressed.

The group, calling itself the Formula One Promoters’ Association and believed to be most concerned about the race fees paid to Liberty, has now met with the F1 owner.

One source said that at the meeting, F1 chief executive Chase Carey seemed "wounded".

"There is every indication the message has been received," Pringle told the BBC.

"We were frustrated that we felt we had no option but to take this sort of action. But actually we have had a very positive day."