F1 - F1 still ’pushing’ to save German GP - Carey

"Germany is an automotive nation with a large fan base"


9 August 2018 - 14h15, by GMM 

F1 chief executive Chase Carey has given another strong sign that Germany could retain its place on the 2019 calendar.

With the demise of the new Miami race for next season, it is believed Carey is determined to resurrect a mutually agreeable deal with Hockenheim.

"We’re pushing for it," Carey told Auto Bild.

"Hockenheim is an important track and Germany is an automotive nation with a large fan base. It’s an important country for us.

"But we need partners who are committed to a race and support it. We are working on that," he added.

As for the 2018 season so far, Carey says he is happy with the show the sport has put on overall.

"The two biggest stars are going head to head," the American told Germany’s Sport Bild.

"The advantage we have in formula one is that, like football, we have teams that fight each other. But we also have these man against man duels. And when two such different characters meet, it’s electrifying," Carey said, referring to Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel.

"Vettel against Hamilton is as epic as John McEnroe against Jimmy Connors," he continued. "Both are great champions fighting with everything they have, and in their case it’s for their fifth world title.

"And then Hamilton does us another favour with his polarising gestures," Carey added.


