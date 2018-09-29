Miami’s formula one plans are in tatters.

Earlier, Liberty Media had targeted a street race on the South Florida coast, but those plans were delayed until 2020.

"We aim to run the first Miami grand prix in 2020," F1 commercial boss Sean Bratches said in July.

But now a dark cloud is hanging over those plans as well.

Germany’s DPA news agency reports that the Miami City Commission "voted unanimously" to "indefinitely" delay the F1 race contract negotiations.

"According to media reports, this does not mean the Miami plans are at the end," the media report noted.