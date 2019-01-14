Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - F1 return now ’long term’ goal - Sirotkin

"It is too early to say how easily that can be achieved"

 F1


Miniboutik



Sergey Sirotkin admits returning to formula one has become more of a "long term" goal.

The Russian driver, backed by Russia’s SMP Bank, has lost his Williams race seat to Robert Kubica.

Since receiving the bad news, he has already tested a DTM car for Audi, is slated to race in LMP1 sports cars for SMP Racing, and last weekend travelled to Morocco where he will test for a Formula E team.

"My main goal is to return to the starting grid in formula one," Sirotkin said in Marrakech. "Only now that has become more long term.

"It is too early to say how easily that can be achieved, but for now that is my main task for the medium to long term.

"At the moment, all I know is that I will do several races in LMP1 with SMP Racing — perhaps already the next race, so I will have something to do.

"Then some other possibilities may appear. So far it is the very early stages of negotiations, so I cannot say that I already know what I will do," Sirotkin, 23, added.


14 January 2019 - 13h02, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: Haas boss targets fifth place again
Next news: Formula E driver hits out at Verstappen ’punishment’
F1
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 27-28/11 (569 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (497 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (372 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (749 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (721 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (278 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Race (548 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Friday (787 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC