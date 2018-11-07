F1 is ramping up security ahead of this weekend’s Brazilian grand prix.

In recent years, the race at Interlagos has come under scrutiny for a string of violent robbery attacks on F1 personnel. Last year, a planned Pirelli test was called off for that reason.

Britain’s Sun newspaper reports that, in response, the FIA has held meetings in Paris and organised that police line the main road into the track near Sao Paulo.

And Brazil’s Globo reports that teams like Force India will bring extra security to the Brazilian grand prix.

"We have worked with local authorities and apparently they’ll have a much larger presence as well. There will be a greater effort," said team boss Otmar Szafnauer.