Sep.6 (GMM) Jean Todt has played down suggestions F1 could switch to an all-electric formula in the future.

Recently, Liberty Media sporting boss Ross Brawn said there is "nothing to stop" the pinnacle of motor racing following the lead of Formula E.

But FIA president Todt said that notion is "nonsense".

"That will not happen," said the Frenchman.

"We’re talking about two completely different racing series. Formula E cars cannot develop the same speed as in formula one. It’s one of the reasons the races are in the cities — it would not be interesting to see them at Monza for example.

"However, Formula E is developing well," Todt continued. "The race distance can now be covered by one car. This shows that motor racing can not only be a show, but also a laboratory.

"But spending time comparing Formula E and formula one is just boring," he said.