Contact  

F1 - F1 ’must end complex rules’ - Aguri Suzuki

"The fans do not understand what is happening on the track"


15 October 2018 - 09h10, by GMM 

Former F1 driver and team owner Aguri Suzuki says the sport needs to simplify to improve.

"They must stop all these rules that complicate the show so extremely," said the Japanese, who took part in a parade of former F1 drivers at the Japanese grand prix.

"The fans do not understand what is happening on the track, and I suspect that a lot of professionals in the middle of it understand little either," Suzuki, whose last involvement in F1 was with his Super Aguri team, told France’s Auto Hebdo.

The now-defunct Super Aguri team was backed by Honda, and now Suzuki is barracking for the Japanese manufacturer to succeed in today’s F1.

"Their biggest mistake was to have stopped the F1 programme at the end of 2008. They should have stayed, if only as a engine supplier," he said.

"But they stopped everything and then had to rebuild everything. If there had been continuity, they would not have had so many difficulties," added Suzuki.


