Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - F1 may have to quit petrol engines - Rosberg

"At some point, they would have to change"

 F1


Miniboutik



2016 world champion Nico Rosberg says F1 may have to give up its fuel-powered engines some day.

Since retiring from F1, the German has made several ’E-mobility’ investments, including in the all-electric single seater series Formula E.

Rosberg says battery power could be the future of F1, too.

"If the whole world is buying electric or hydrogen cars, F1 could not keep its gas engines," he told the world economic forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"It would not make sense," Rosberg added. "At some point, they would have to change, I think."

Currently, many F1 figures and fans reject the appeal of Formula E, even though it is increasingly attracting world-class drivers and car manufacturers.

"It’s just a different category," said Max Verstappen.

"It seems like it’s getting more interesting, but at the moment I’m happy where I am. I will probably be one of the last people in the world to try and buy the last barrels of oil."

Rosberg, though, says those types of attitudes could change quickly.

"Two years ago, everyone rejected electric vehicles, and now, some fans of thermal engines are opening their minds. It gets cool very quickly," he said.


28 January 2019 - 12h57, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: Force India adding blue to 2019 livery
Next news: Bottas aims to ’be better’ in 2019
F1
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 27-28/11 (569 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (497 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (372 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (749 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (721 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (278 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Race (548 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Friday (787 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC