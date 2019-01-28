2016 world champion Nico Rosberg says F1 may have to give up its fuel-powered engines some day.

Since retiring from F1, the German has made several ’E-mobility’ investments, including in the all-electric single seater series Formula E.

Rosberg says battery power could be the future of F1, too.

"If the whole world is buying electric or hydrogen cars, F1 could not keep its gas engines," he told the world economic forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"It would not make sense," Rosberg added. "At some point, they would have to change, I think."

Currently, many F1 figures and fans reject the appeal of Formula E, even though it is increasingly attracting world-class drivers and car manufacturers.

"It’s just a different category," said Max Verstappen.

"It seems like it’s getting more interesting, but at the moment I’m happy where I am. I will probably be one of the last people in the world to try and buy the last barrels of oil."

Rosberg, though, says those types of attitudes could change quickly.

"Two years ago, everyone rejected electric vehicles, and now, some fans of thermal engines are opening their minds. It gets cool very quickly," he said.