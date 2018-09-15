Logo
F1 - F1 ’copying’ Indycar for 2021 - Alonso

"They look like Formula Renault and Indycar"


15 September 2018 - 12h32, by GMM 

F1 is following the lead of Indycar with the direction of its cars for the future.

That is the claim of Fernando Alonso, who is leaving formula one at the end of the year and is expected to switch to America’s top open wheel category.

"I think he’s going to America next season," Formula E boss Alejandro Agag is quoted by The Sun. "But definitely for the season after we are going after him."

F1 owner Liberty Media has finally released details of its plans for the cars of 2021, showing images of concepts that will offer "better racing and looks to match".

Alonso told El Mundo Deportivo in Singapore: "They are positive changes.

"They look like Formula Renault and Indycar. They are copying ideas that they know work and are better," the Spaniard added.


