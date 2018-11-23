Logo
F1 - F1 considers new tyre rules for 2019

A teams’ meeting with Whiting

Team managers have met with FIA race director Charlie Whiting in Abu Dhabi to talk about tyres.

The meeting follows the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association meeting recently in Brazil, when the drivers complained directly to Pirelli that the current tyres do not allow them to attack in the races.

And so, according to Auto Motor und Sport, the teams meeting with Whiting was about the possibility of rule changes for 2019 designed specifically to address the tyre problems.

One proposal is that drivers should be free to choose whatever tyres they want for the race.

But a voice at a small team objected: "The races will be even more boring if the top teams have the freedom to choose the most robust tyres on offer."

Another idea is for at least two compulsory pitstops per driver.

A further suggestion is that a ’points system’ for the tyres be introduced. Each compound would be assigned a certain number of points, with drivers needing to meet a minimum points score per race in order to comply.

"Too complicated," one team manager said.

Another voice, from inside the Mercedes camp, said the tyre regulations talk is premature.

"We will have new cars and new tyres next year," he said. "Let’s see how that affects the racing before we introduce more new things."


23 November 2018 - 09h48, by GMM 



