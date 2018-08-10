Logo
F1 - F1 boss says more rule changes coming in ’weeks’

"We will introduce a larger list of changes"


10 August 2018 - 10h18, by GMM 

F1 will announce more changes to the regulations "in the coming weeks".

That is the news from Chase Carey, the sport’s chief executive in the Liberty Media era.

Brazil’s Globo quotes the American as saying that in addition to a new front wing and other changes for 2019, Liberty is gearing up to make some more announcements about the future.

"We will introduce a larger list of changes to the regulations in the coming weeks to further enhance the sport," Carey said.

He is referring mainly to 2021, when the current Concorde Agreement will finally have expired.

"We have made good progress with the teams, agreeing on the goals and objectives and now we need to work out the details as we finalise the agreements in the coming months," said Carey.

"I think everyone agrees with the direction and what we are trying to achieve generally. No one is going to get everything they want, but I think everyone recognises that," he added.


