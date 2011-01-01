Logo
F1 - US GP 2018 - Race

Pos.DriverTeamGapPit
01 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 56 laps - 1h34m18.643s 1
02 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer +1.281 1
03 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG +2.342 2
04 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari +18.222 1
05 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG +24.744 1
06 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 +87.210 2
07 Carlos Sainz Renault F1 +94.994 1
08 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes +101.080 1
09 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Honda +1 lap 1
10 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari +1 lap 1
11 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Renault +1 lap 2
12 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda +1 lap 2
13 Sergey Sirotkin Williams Mercedes +1 lap 2
14 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes +1 lap 3
15 Charles Leclerc Sauber Ferrari DNF 2
16 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer DNF 0
17 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari DNF 2
18 Fernando Alonso McLaren Renault DNF 1
19 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes Excl. 1
20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari Excl. 1


