F1 - US GP 2018 - Qualifying

Pos.DriverTeamQ1 timeQ2 timeQ3 time
01 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:34.130 1:33.480 1:32.237
02 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:34.569 1:33.079 1:32.298
03 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:34.703 1:32.884 1:32.307
04 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:34.518 1:33.702 1:32.616
05 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:34.755 1:34.185 1:33.494
06 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:34.876 1:34.522 1:34.145
07 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:34.932 1:34.564 1:34.215
08 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:34.892 1:34.419 1:34.250
09 Charles Leclerc Sauber Ferrari 1:35.069 1:34.255 1:34.420
10 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:35.193 1:34.525 1:34.594
---------------- --------------- ---------- ---------- ----------
11 Carlos Sainz Renault F1 1:34.891 1:34.566
12 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:34.972 1:34.732
13 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda 1:34.850 -:—.---
14 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Honda 1:35.206 -:—.---
15 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:34.766 -:—.---
---------------- --------------- ---------- ---------- ----------
16 Fernando Alonso McLaren Renault 1:35.294
17 Sergey Sirotkin Williams Mercedes 1:35.362
18 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:35.480
19 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:35.536
20 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Renault 1:35.735


