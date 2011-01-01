Logo
Results

F1 - US GP 2018 - Free practice 2

Pos.DriverTeamTimeLaps
01 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:48.716 3
02 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda 1:49.728 10
03 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:49.798 5
04 Fernando Alonso McLaren Renault 1:51.728 3
05 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:52.208 6
06 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Honda 1:52.505 19
07 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:53.070 9
08 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Renault 1:53.354 10
09 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:53.443 7
10 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:53.912 8
11 Charles Leclerc Sauber Ferrari 1:54.101 9
12 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:54.637 5
13 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:54.963 6
14 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:55.348 6
15 Sergey Sirotkin Williams Mercedes 1:55.446 8
16 Carlos Sainz Renault F1 -:—.--- 2
17 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer -:—.--- 0
18 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari -:—.--- 0
19 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari -:—.--- 0
20 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG -:—.--- 0


Results
F1 - US GP 2018 - Free practice 2
