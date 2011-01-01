Logo
Results

F1 - Singapore GP 2018 - Qualifying

Pos.DriverTeamQ1 timeQ2 timeQ3 time
01 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:39.403 1:37.344 1:36.015
02 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:38.751 1:37.214 1:36.334
03 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:38.218 1:37.876 1:36.628
04 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:39.291 1:37.254 1:36.702
05 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:38.534 1:37.194 1:36.794
06 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:38.153 1:37.406 1:36.996
07 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:38.814 1:38.342 1:37.985
08 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:38.685 1:38.367 1:38.320
09 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:38.912 1:38.534 1:38.365
10 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:38.932 1:38.450 1:38.588
---------------- --------------- ---------- ---------- ----------
11 Fernando Alonso McLaren Renault 1:39.022 1:38.641
12 Carlos Sainz Renault F1 1:39.103 1:38.716
13 Charles Leclerc Sauber Ferrari 1:39.206 1:38.747
14 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:39.366 1:39.453
15 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda 1:39.614 1:39.691
---------------- --------------- ---------- ---------- ----------
16 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:39.644
17 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Honda 1:39.809
18 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Renault 1:39.864
19 Sergey Sirotkin Williams Mercedes 1:41.263
20 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:41.334


