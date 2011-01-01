Logo
Results

F1 - Singapore GP 2018 - Free practice 2

Pos.DriverTeamTimeLaps
01 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:38.699 35
02 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:38.710 20
03 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:39.221 28
04 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:39.309 33
05 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:39.368 33
06 Carlos Sainz Renault F1 1:40.274 36
07 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:40.384 33
08 Fernando Alonso McLaren Renault 1:40.459 31
09 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:40.633 12
10 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:40.668 35
11 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:40.774 30
12 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:40.812 37
13 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:40.870 33
14 Charles Leclerc Sauber Ferrari 1:41.062 37
15 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:41.154 32
16 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Renault 1:41.164 32
17 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Honda 1:41.542 38
18 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda 1:41.615 36
19 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:42.141 17
20 Sergey Sirotkin Williams Mercedes 1:42.181 36


