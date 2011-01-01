Logo
Results

F1 - Russian GP 2018 - Race

Pos.DriverTeamGapPit
01 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 53 laps - 1h27m25.181s 1
02 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG +2.545 1
03 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari +7.487 1
04 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari +16.543 1
05 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer +31.016 1
06 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer +80.451 1
07 Charles Leclerc Sauber Ferrari +98.390 1
08 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari +1 lap 1
09 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes +1 lap 1
10 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes +1 lap 1
11 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari +1 lap 1
12 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 +1 lap 1
13 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari +1 lap 2
14 Fernando Alonso McLaren Renault +1 lap 1
15 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes +1 lap 1
16 Carlos Sainz Renault F1 +2 laps 1
17 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Renault +2 laps 1
18 Sergey Sirotkin Williams Mercedes +2 laps 1
19 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda DNF 1
20 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Honda DNF 2


F1


