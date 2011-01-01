Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

Results

F1 - Russian GP 2018 - Free practice 3

Pos.DriverTeamTimeLaps
01 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:33.067 13
02 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:33.321 16
03 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:33.667 14
04 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:33.688 11
05 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:33.937 11
06 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:34.394 14
07 Charles Leclerc Sauber Ferrari 1:34.628 15
08 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:34.809 16
09 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:34.820 15
10 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:34.916 14
11 Carlos Sainz Renault F1 1:34.988 13
12 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda 1:35.125 21
13 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:35.185 17
14 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:35.213 12
15 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:35.370 16
16 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Honda 1:36.033 22
17 Sergey Sirotkin Williams Mercedes 1:36.071 16
18 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:36.274 20
19 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Renault 1:36.597 14
20 Fernando Alonso McLaren Renault 1:36.992 21


Photos
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Friday (699 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Thursday (342 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Race (337 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Pre-race (194 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Saturday (519 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Friday (611 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Thursday (318 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Race (430 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Pre-race (324 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Saturday (562 photos)
Photos

Videos

Videos

F1


Miniboutik






Results
F1 - Russian GP 2018 - Free practice 3
F1 - Russian GP 2018 - Free practice 2
F1 - Russian GP 2018 - Free practice 1
F1 - Singapore GP 2018 - Race
F1 - Singapore GP 2018 - Starting grid
F1 - Singapore GP 2018 - Qualifying
F1 - Singapore GP 2018 - Free practice 3
F1 - Singapore GP 2018 - Free practice 2
F1 - Singapore GP 2018 - Free practice 1
F1 - Italian GP 2018 - Race
F1 - Italian GP 2018 - Starting grid
F1 - Italian GP 2018 - Qualifying
F1 - Italian GP 2018 - Free practice 3
F1 - Italian GP 2018 - Free practice 2
F1 - Italian GP 2018 - Free practice 1

Results







F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC


(function() { var loadSirdata = function() { var service = "GS.d"; var config = { pa : "21287", u : document.location.href, r : document.referrer, si : "5", rand : (new Date()).getTime() }; var configParams = []; for(var v in config){ configParams .push(v+'='+encodeURIComponent(config[v])); } var sddanJS=document.createElement('script'); sddanJS.async = true; sddanJS.type = "text/javascript"; sddanJS.src='//js.sddan.com/'+service+'?'+ configParams.join('&'); document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0].appendChild(sddanJS); }; window.__cmp('getVendorConsents', [53], function(result) { if(result && result.vendorConsents && result.vendorConsents[53] !== undefined && result.vendorConsents[53] === true) { loadSirdata(); } }); })()