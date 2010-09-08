Logo
F1 - Mexican GP 2018 - Qualifying

Pos.DriverTeamQ1 timeQ2 timeQ3 time
01 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:15.866 1:15.845 1:14.759
02 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:15.756 1:15.640 1:14.785
03 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:15.673 1:15.644 1:14.894
04 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:16.089 1:15.715 1:14.970
05 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:15.580 1:15.923 1:15.160
06 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:16.446 1:15.996 1:15.330
07 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:16.498 1:16.126 1:15.827
08 Carlos Sainz Renault F1 1:16.813 1:16.188 1:16.084
09 Charles Leclerc Sauber Ferrari 1:16.862 1:16.320 1:16.189
10 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:16.701 1:16.633 1:16.513
---------------- --------------- ---------- ---------- ----------
11 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:16.252 1:16.844
12 Fernando Alonso McLaren Renault 1:16.857 1:16.871
13 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:16.242 1:17.167
14 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Honda 1:16.682 1:17.184
15 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda 1:16.828 -:—.---
---------------- --------------- ---------- ---------- ----------
16 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:16.911
17 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Renault 1:16.966
18 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:17.599
19 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:17.689
20 Sergey Sirotkin Williams Mercedes 1:17.886


