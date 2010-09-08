|
F1 - Mexican GP 2018 - Qualifying
|Pos.
|Driver
|Team
|Q1 time
|Q2 time
|Q3 time
|01
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull Tag Heuer
|1:15.866
|1:15.845
|1:14.759
|02
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Tag Heuer
|1:15.756
|1:15.640
|1:14.785
|03
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes AMG
|1:15.673
|1:15.644
|1:14.894
|04
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1:16.089
|1:15.715
|1:14.970
|05
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes AMG
|1:15.580
|1:15.923
|1:15.160
|06
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Ferrari
|1:16.446
|1:15.996
|1:15.330
|07
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Renault F1
|1:16.498
|1:16.126
|1:15.827
|08
|Carlos Sainz
|Renault F1
|1:16.813
|1:16.188
|1:16.084
|09
|Charles Leclerc
|Sauber Ferrari
|1:16.862
|1:16.320
|1:16.189
|10
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber Ferrari
|1:16.701
|1:16.633
|1:16.513
|—
|----------------
|---------------
|----------
|----------
|----------
|11
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India Mercedes
|1:16.252
|1:16.844
|12
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren Renault
|1:16.857
|1:16.871
|13
|Sergio Perez
|Force India Mercedes
|1:16.242
|1:17.167
|14
|Brendon Hartley
|Toro Rosso Honda
|1:16.682
|1:17.184
|15
|Pierre Gasly
|Toro Rosso Honda
|1:16.828
|-:—.---
|—
|----------------
|---------------
|----------
|----------
|----------
|16
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas Ferrari
|1:16.911
|
|17
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren Renault
|1:16.966
|
|18
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas Ferrari
|1:17.599
|
|19
|Lance Stroll
|Williams Mercedes
|1:17.689
|
|20
|Sergey Sirotkin
|Williams Mercedes
|1:17.886
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
