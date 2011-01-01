|
|
|
F1 - Japanese GP 2018 - Starting grid
|Pos.
|Driver
|Team
|Q1 time
|Q2 time
|Q3 time
|Penalty
|01
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes AMG
|1:28.702
|1:28.017
|1:27.760
|---
|02
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes AMG
|1:29.297
|1:27.987
|1:28.059
|---
|03
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Tag Heuer
|1:29.480
|1:28.849
|1:29.057
|---
|04
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Ferrari
|1:29.631
|1:28.595
|1:29.521
|---
|05
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas Ferrari
|1:29.724
|1:29.678
|1:29.761
|---
|06
|Brendon Hartley
|Toro Rosso Honda
|1:30.248
|1:29.848
|1:30.023
|---
|07
|Pierre Gasly
|Toro Rosso Honda
|1:30.137
|1:29.810
|1:30.093
|---
|08
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India Mercedes
|1:29.899
|1:29.538
|1:30.126
|---
|09
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1:29.049
|1:28.279
|1:32.192
|---
|10
|Sergio Perez
|Force India Mercedes
|1:30.247
|1:29.567
|1:37.229
|---
|—
|----------------
|---------------
|----------
|----------
|----------
|---
|11
|Charles Leclerc
|Sauber Ferrari
|1:29.706
|1:29.864
|
|---
|12
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas Ferrari
|1:30.219
|1:30.226
|
|---
|13
|Carlos Sainz
|Renault F1
|1:30.236
|1:30.490
|
|---
|14
|Lance Stroll
|Williams Mercedes
|1:30.317
|1:30.714
|
|---
|15
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull Tag Heuer
|1:29.806
|-:—.---
|
|---
|—
|----------------
|---------------
|----------
|----------
|----------
|---
|16
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Renault F1
|1:30.361
|
|
|---
|17
|Sergey Sirotkin
|Williams Mercedes
|1:30.372
|
|
|---
|18
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren Renault
|1:30.573
|
|
|---
|19
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren Renault
|1:31.041
|
|
|---
|20
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber Ferrari
|1:31.213
|
|
|---
|
|
|
|
|
|
