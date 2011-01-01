Logo
F1 - Japanese GP 2018 - Qualifying

Pos.DriverTeamQ1 timeQ2 timeQ3 time
01 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:28.702 1:28.017 1:27.760
02 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:29.297 1:27.987 1:28.059
03 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:29.480 1:28.849 1:29.057
04 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:29.631 1:28.595 1:29.521
05 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:29.724 1:29.678 1:29.761
06 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Honda 1:30.248 1:29.848 1:30.023
07 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda 1:30.137 1:29.810 1:30.093
08 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:29.899 1:29.538 1:30.126
09 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:29.049 1:28.279 1:32.192
10 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:30.247 1:29.567 1:37.229
---------------- --------------- ---------- ---------- ----------
11 Charles Leclerc Sauber Ferrari 1:29.706 1:29.864
12 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:30.219 1:30.226
13 Carlos Sainz Renault F1 1:30.236 1:30.490
14 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:30.317 1:30.714
15 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:29.806 -:—.---
---------------- --------------- ---------- ---------- ----------
16 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:30.361
17 Sergey Sirotkin Williams Mercedes 1:30.372
18 Fernando Alonso McLaren Renault 1:30.573
19 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Renault 1:31.041
20 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:31.213


F1


