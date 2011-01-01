Logo
Results

F1 - Italian GP 2018 - Race

Pos.DriverTeamGapPit
01 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 53 laps - 1h16m54.484s 1
02 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari +8.705 1
03 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG +14.066 1
04 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari +16.151 2
05 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer +18.208 1
06 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari +56.320 1
07 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes +57.761 1
08 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes +58.678 1
09 Carlos Sainz Renault F1 +78.140 1
10 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes +1 lap 1
11 Sergey Sirotkin Williams Mercedes +1 lap 1
12 Charles Leclerc Sauber Ferrari +1 lap 1
13 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Renault +1 lap 1
14 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 +1 lap 2
15 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda +1 lap 1
16 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari +1 lap 2
17 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari +1 lap 1
18 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer DNF 1
19 Fernando Alonso McLaren Renault DNF 1
20 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Honda DNF 0


