F1 - Italian GP 2018 - Qualifying

Pos.DriverTeamQ1 timeQ2 timeQ3 time
01 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:20.722 1:19.846 1:19.119
02 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:20.542 1:19.629 1:19.280
03 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:20.810 1:19.798 1:19.294
04 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:21.381 1:20.427 1:19.656
05 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:21.381 1:20.333 1:20.615
06 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:21.887 1:21.239 1:20.936
07 Carlos Sainz Renault F1 1:21.732 1:21.552 1:21.041
08 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:21.570 1:21.315 1:21.099
09 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda 1:21.834 1:21.667 1:21.350
10 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:21.838 1:21.494 1:21.627
---------------- --------------- ---------- ---------- ----------
11 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:21.783 1:21.669
12 Sergey Sirotkin Williams Mercedes 1:21.813 1:21.732
13 Fernando Alonso McLaren Renault 1:21.850 1:22.568
14 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:21.801 -:—.---
15 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:21.250 -:—.---
---------------- --------------- ---------- ---------- ----------
16 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:21.888
17 Charles Leclerc Sauber Ferrari 1:21.889
18 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Honda 1:21.934
19 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:22.048
20 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Renault 1:22.085


