|
F1 - Italian GP 2018 - Free practice 3
|Pos.
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|01
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1:20.509
|18
|02
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes AMG
|1:20.590
|14
|03
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Ferrari
|1:20.682
|16
|04
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes AMG
|1:21.112
|18
|05
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Tag Heuer
|1:21.388
|15
|06
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas Ferrari
|1:22.011
|15
|07
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India Mercedes
|1:22.055
|16
|08
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull Tag Heuer
|1:22.310
|15
|09
|Charles Leclerc
|Sauber Ferrari
|1:22.313
|17
|10
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas Ferrari
|1:22.357
|16
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Force India Mercedes
|1:22.486
|13
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|Toro Rosso Honda
|1:22.631
|20
|13
|Carlos Sainz
|Renault F1
|1:22.737
|15
|14
|Sergey Sirotkin
|Williams Mercedes
|1:22.778
|20
|15
|Lance Stroll
|Williams Mercedes
|1:22.860
|19
|16
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber Ferrari
|1:22.882
|25
|17
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren Renault
|1:22.892
|23
|18
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren Renault
|1:22.987
|16
|19
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Renault F1
|1:23.149
|10
|20
|Brendon Hartley
|Toro Rosso Honda
|1:23.164
|19
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Monza, Qual.: Russell beats Sette Camara to pole
- Monza, FP: Sette Camara heads Monza Free Practice
- Spa, Race 2: Latifi imperious in Sprint Race victory
- Spa, Race 1: De Vries storms to commanding Feature Race win
- Spa, Qual.: De Vries surges to pole position in Belgium
- Spa, FP: De Vries leads the way in Spa-Francorchamps Free Practice
- Dorian Boccolacci steps up to Formula 2 with MP Motorsport
- Hungaroring, Race 2: Albon beats Ghiotto to Sprint Race victory
- Hungaroring, Race 1: De Vries charges to victory in Budapest thriller
- Hungaroring, Qual.: Sette Camara clinches maiden pole
- Hungaroring, FP: Russell tops interrupted Budapest Free Practice
- Alessio Lorandi steps up to F2 with Trident
- Trident terminate Ferrucci contract
- Ferrucci banned for next two rounds
- Silverstone, Race 2: Günther cruises to maiden victory
- Silverstone, Race 1: Albon sweeps to Feature Race victory
- Silverstone, Qual.: Russell streaks to third consecutive pole
- Silverstone, FP: Russell tops Free Practice in England
- Spielberg, Race 2: Markelov dominates in Sprint Race
- Spielberg, Race 1: Russell prevails in dramatic Feature Race
- F2 starts to be given under Safety car
- Spielberg, Qual.: Russell clinches pole in Austria
- Spielberg, FP: Russell headlines Free Practice in Austria
- Le Castellet, Race 2: De Vries charges to victory
- Le Castellet, Race 1 : Russell stuns in challenging race
- Le Castellet, Qual.: Russell takes maiden F2 pole in France
- Le Castellet, FP: Norris grabs fastest lap in Le Castellet Free Practice
- Monaco, Race 2: Fuoco clinches victory in dramatic Sprint Race
- Monaco, Race 1: Markelov stuns in Feature Race
- Monaco, Qual.: Albon grabs third successive pole!
|
|
- Back-to-back victories for Tänak & Järveoja
- Tänak repeats Germany win
- Deutschland, SS16: Latvala retires, Sordo off the road
- Deutschland, after SS15: Four-way podium battle behind Tänak
- Deutschland, SS12-13: Blow for Ogier
- Deutschland, SS10-11: Tänak remains in charge
- Deutschland, SS8-9: Latvala and Sordo share wins
- Deutschland, after SS7: Masterful Tänak steamrollers rivals
- Deutschland, SS5: Tänak’s hat-trick
- Deutschland, SS3-4: Ott regains Germany lead
- Deutschland, SS2: Ogier moves ahead
- Deutschland, SS1: Tänak grabs early lead
- Tänak wins Germany shakedown
- Citroën wants to confirm how good the C3 WRC is on tarmac
- M-Sport Ford ready for Rallye Deutschland
- Toyota Yaris WRC returns to asphalt roads in Germany
- Rallye Deutschland is an important event for Hyundai
- Stylish Tänak returns to form with masterful Rally Finland victory
- Tänak claims maiden Finland victory
- Finland, SS20-21: Lappi rolls out
- Finland, after SS19: Dominant Tänak extends lead
- Finland, SS16-17: Lappi halts Tänak’s run
- Finland, SS14-15: Ott’s clean sweep
- Finland, SS12-13: Tänak storms clear
- Finland, after SS11: Tänak edges revitalised Østberg
- Finland, SS6/7: Østberg back in front
- Finland, SS3-5: Tänak fends off Østberg
- Finland, SS2: Tänak strikes early
- Finland, SS1: Tänak sets Finland pace
- Østberg tops Finland warm-up