F1 - Italian GP 2018 - Free practice 3

Pos.DriverTeamTimeLaps
01 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:20.509 18
02 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:20.590 14
03 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:20.682 16
04 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:21.112 18
05 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:21.388 15
06 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:22.011 15
07 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:22.055 16
08 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:22.310 15
09 Charles Leclerc Sauber Ferrari 1:22.313 17
10 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:22.357 16
11 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:22.486 13
12 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda 1:22.631 20
13 Carlos Sainz Renault F1 1:22.737 15
14 Sergey Sirotkin Williams Mercedes 1:22.778 20
15 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:22.860 19
16 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:22.882 25
17 Fernando Alonso McLaren Renault 1:22.892 23
18 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Renault 1:22.987 16
19 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:23.149 10
20 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Honda 1:23.164 19


F1 - Italian GP 2018 - Free practice 3
