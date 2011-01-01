Logo
F1 - Italian GP 2018 - Free practice 2

Pos.DriverTeamTimeLaps
01 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:21.105 27
02 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:21.375 31
03 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:21.393 31
04 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:21.803 35
05 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:22.154 28
06 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:22.296 28
07 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:22.930 30
08 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:22.942 32
09 Charles Leclerc Sauber Ferrari 1:22.965 20
10 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:23.063 30
11 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:23.077 31
12 Carlos Sainz Renault F1 1:23.193 32
13 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:23.233 28
14 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda 1:23.402 34
15 Sergey Sirotkin Williams Mercedes 1:23.514 28
16 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Honda 1:23.531 16
17 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:23.566 29
18 Fernando Alonso McLaren Renault 1:23.741 23
19 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Renault 1:24.084 30
20 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari -:—.--- 2


