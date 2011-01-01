Logo
Results

F1 - Italian GP 2018 - Free practice 1

Pos.DriverTeamTimeLaps
01 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:34.000 18
02 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:34.550 28
03 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:34.593 17
04 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Honda 1:35.024 17
05 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:35.207 13
06 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda 1:35.438 19
07 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:35.665 10
08 Carlos Sainz Renault F1 1:35.995 15
09 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:36.107 15
10 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:36.238 8
11 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:36.546 6
12 Charles Leclerc Sauber Ferrari 1:36.648 10
13 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:37.066 13
14 Fernando Alonso McLaren Renault 1:37.426 14
15 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:37.683 13
16 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:37.790 11
17 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:37.867 4
18 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:37.929 10
19 Sergey Sirotkin Williams Mercedes 1:38.253 8
20 Lando Norris McLaren Renault 1:38.282 9


