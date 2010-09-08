Logo
F1 - Brazilian GP 2018 - Starting grid

Pos.DriverTeamQ1 timeQ2 timeQ3 timePenalty
01 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:08.464 1:07.795 1:07.281 ---
02 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:08.452 1:07.776 1:07.374 ---
03 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:08.492 1:07.727 1:07.441 ---
04 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:08.452 1:08.028 1:07.456 ---
05 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:08.205 1:08.017 1:07.778 ---
06 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:08.754 1:08.579 1:08.296 ---
07 Charles Leclerc Sauber Ferrari 1:08.667 1:08.335 1:08.492 ---
08 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:08.735 1:08.239 1:08.517 ---
09 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda 1:09.046 1:08.616 1:09.029 ---
10 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:08.474 1:08.659 ---
---------------- --------------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---
11 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:08.544 1:08.055 1:07.780 +5
12 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:09.217 1:08.741 ---
13 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:09.009 1:08.834 ---
14 Sergey Sirotkin Williams Mercedes 1:09.259 1:10.381 ---
15 Carlos Sainz Renault F1 1:09.269 ---
---------------- --------------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---
16 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Honda 1:09.280 ---
17 Fernando Alonso McLaren Renault 1:09.402 ---
18 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:09.264 1:08.770 +5
19 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:09.441 ---
20 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Renault 1:09.601 ---


