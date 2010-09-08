Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

Results

F1 - Brazilian GP 2018 - Race

Pos.DriverTeamGapPit
01 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 71 laps - 1h27m09.066s 1
02 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer +1.469 1
03 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari +4.764 1
04 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer +5.193 1
05 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG +22.943 2
06 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari +26.997 2
07 Charles Leclerc Sauber Ferrari +44.199 1
08 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari +51.230 1
09 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari +52.857 1
10 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes +1 lap 1
11 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda +1 lap 1
12 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Honda +1 lap 1
13 Carlos Sainz Renault F1 +1 lap 2
14 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes +1 lap 2
15 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Renault +1 lap 1
16 Sergey Sirotkin Williams Mercedes +2 laps 1
17 Fernando Alonso McLaren Renault +2 laps 2
18 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes +2 laps 2
19 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 DNF 1
20 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari DNF 2


Photos
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Friday (787 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Thursday (285 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Race (638 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Pre-race (198 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Saturday (622 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Friday (632 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Thursday (527 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Race (495 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Pre-race (382 photos)
Photos

Videos

Videos

F1


Miniboutik






Results
F1 - Brazilian GP 2018 - Race
F1 - Brazilian GP 2018 - Starting grid
F1 - Brazilian GP 2018 - Qualifying
F1 - Brazilian GP 2018 - Free practice 3
F1 - Brazilian GP 2018 - Free practice 2
F1 - Brazilian GP 2018 - Free practice 1
F1 - Mexican GP 2018 - Race
F1 - Mexican GP 2018 - Starting grid
F1 - Mexican GP 2018 - Qualifying
F1 - Mexican GP 2018 - Free practice 3
F1 - Mexican GP 2018 - Free practice 2
F1 - Mexican GP 2018 - Free practice 1
F1 - US GP 2018 - Race
F1 - US GP 2018 - Starting grid
F1 - US GP 2018 - Qualifying

Results







F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC