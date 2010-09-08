Logo
F1 - Brazilian GP 2018 - Qualifying

Pos.DriverTeamQ1 timeQ2 timeQ3 time
01 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:08.464 1:07.795 1:07.281
02 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:08.452 1:07.776 1:07.374
03 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:08.492 1:07.727 1:07.441
04 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:08.452 1:08.028 1:07.456
05 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:08.205 1:08.017 1:07.778
06 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:08.544 1:08.055 1:07.780
07 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:08.754 1:08.579 1:08.296
08 Charles Leclerc Sauber Ferrari 1:08.667 1:08.335 1:08.492
09 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:08.735 1:08.239 1:08.517
10 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda 1:09.046 1:08.616 1:09.029
---------------- --------------- ---------- ---------- ----------
11 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:08.474 1:08.659
12 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:09.217 1:08.741
13 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:09.264 1:08.770
14 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:09.009 1:08.834
15 Sergey Sirotkin Williams Mercedes 1:09.259 1:10.381
---------------- --------------- ---------- ---------- ----------
16 Carlos Sainz Renault F1 1:09.269
17 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Honda 1:09.280
18 Fernando Alonso McLaren Renault 1:09.402
19 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:09.441
20 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Renault 1:09.601


