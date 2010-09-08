Logo
F1 - Brazilian GP 2018 - Free practice 3

Pos.DriverTeamTimeLaps
01 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:07.948 17
02 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:08.165 15
03 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:08.465 23
04 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:08.490 17
05 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:08.733 12
06 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:08.788 12
07 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:09.146 14
08 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:09.257 16
09 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda 1:09.402 22
10 Charles Leclerc Sauber Ferrari 1:09.448 21
11 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:09.461 19
12 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:09.588 18
13 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:09.808 23
14 Carlos Sainz Renault F1 1:09.861 17
15 Sergey Sirotkin Williams Mercedes 1:09.885 14
16 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Honda 1:09.985 18
17 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:10.001 17
18 Fernando Alonso McLaren Renault 1:10.020 15
19 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:10.116 18
20 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Renault 1:10.289 16


